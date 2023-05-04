IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Colin Allred on running against Ted Cruz: He only cares about himself

    05:43
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?

    13:26
  • UP NEXT

    Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.

    10:29

  • Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis

    07:21

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices’ behavior is starting to ‘alarm’ other judges

    04:32

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court 'is in crisis' over lack of ethics rules

    12:42

  • Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election

    06:47

  • GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

    04:29

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump’s lawyer ‘did not accomplish his goal’ in civil rape case

    08:53

  • Banned MT Dem Zooey Zephyr: Silencing me is 'using decorum as a tool of oppression'

    06:36

  • ‘A new generation is rising up’: Young Dems stand up to GOP extremism

    11:00

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump faces ‘tough odds’ in civil rape trial

    06:24

  • White House: McCarthy’s debt limit hostage-taking could have ‘extreme’ consequences

    05:23

  • Rep. Clyburn: Biden wants to make America great for everyone

    07:16

  • Top TN House Democrat: Republicans are taking their power for granted

    06:05

  • Velshi: Tucker's exit from Fox won't be end of network’s 'dangerous' coverage

    06:41

  • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Trump ‘aspires to be a dictator’

    05:45

  • Supreme Court keeps abortion pill available during ongoing legal fight

    05:04

  • Paying a price: How civil suits could 'drive up the cost' of gun violence

    05:57

The Last Word

Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?

13:26

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell compares Tucker Carlson to the hateful British tormentor of Oscar Wilde, Lord Queensberry, after Tucker Carlson’s text about a violent video stating, “It’s not how white men fight.”May 4, 2023

  • Colin Allred on running against Ted Cruz: He only cares about himself

    05:43
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?

    13:26
  • UP NEXT

    Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.

    10:29

  • Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis

    07:21

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices’ behavior is starting to ‘alarm’ other judges

    04:32

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court 'is in crisis' over lack of ethics rules

    12:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All