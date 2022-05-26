IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: GOP position is kids have to die because the Constitution says so

    David Hogg demands Congress gets 'one thing done' on gun safety

  • Lawrence: Being murdered in school is a uniquely American way of death

  • Political strategist: GOP might as well stand for ‘Gouging Our Prices’

  • Ukraine prosecutes first war crime since Russia invasion

  • Josh Shapiro: Mastriano a danger to democracy across America

  • Kirschner: Trump ‘waged war on the democratic process’

  • Lawrence: The Electoral College is a plague on America

  • VP Harris blasts Oklahoma abortion law as ‘outrageous’

  • How Mitch McConnell ‘wrecked’ the Senate under Trump

  • Lawrence: ‘It is up to Josh Shapiro to save America’

  • Buffalo Mayor: Shooting will not affect the ‘heart of this community’

  • Biden & Schumer condemn Fox for racist propaganda

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes in North Carolina GOP primary

  • Buffalo shooter’s racist hate links him to past massacres

  • Lawrence: ‘Fox News has blood on its hands’

  • ‘Diamond Hands’ doc explores the rise and fall of GameStop stock

  • Stengel: Putin is ‘reaping the whirlwind’ of his war in Ukraine

  • Experts warn 'women will die' if Roe v. Wade is overturned

  • America 'needs to prepare for' insider threats to elections

The Last Word

Lawrence: GOP position is kids have to die because the Constitution says so

Texas Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference in Uvalde, Texas, being chaired by his political rival, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, telling Abbott the Uvalde shooting was “totally predictable.” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell covers that and how the Republican solution to school shootings didn't work in Uvalde, Texas.May 26, 2022

