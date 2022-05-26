Lawrence: GOP position is kids have to die because the Constitution says so

Texas Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference in Uvalde, Texas, being chaired by his political rival, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, telling Abbott the Uvalde shooting was “totally predictable.” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell covers that and how the Republican solution to school shootings didn't work in Uvalde, Texas.May 26, 2022