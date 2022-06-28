IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45
The Last Word

Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

09:45

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why in the 50 years of debate on abortion in the United States, Republican politicians don’t tell the truth when asked why victims of rape and incest should be forced to give birth.June 28, 2022

    Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45
