  • Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor

  • Lawrence: Trump wants a Perry Mason hearing in hush money case

    Lawrence: GOP condemning Rep. Santos don't fear him like they fear Trump

    Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case

  • Biden hails 'constructive' Xi meeting with fentanyl & military comms deals

  • Pussy Riot founder leads abortion protest at Indiana Supreme Court

  • Dem Rep. Andy Kim on challenging Sen. Menendez: We need ‘integrity in our politics’

  • Sen. Klobuchar blasts Tuberville: GOP must ‘stop playing politics’ with military

  • Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case

  • Rep. Gabe Amo sworn in as Rhode Island’s first Black member of Congress

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump’s lawyers contradict themselves to Judge Chutkan

  • Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down

  • Justine Bateman: Risk of AI is actors can be ‘replaced by synthetic objects’

  • ‘We’re still smiling’: PA mom helps beat extremism in school board election

  • PA Democratic House Speaker: Voters don’t want ‘rights to roll back’

  • Lawrence: Did Ivanka Trump lie with 'I don't recall' defense?

  • ‘Be bold & protect our constitutional rights’: VA Dems celebrate upset wins

  • Rep. Emilia Sykes: ‘Republicans are always on the wrong side of the people’

  • Lawrence: I would not be sitting here were it not for Liz Moynihan

  • Sen. Jon Tester: GOP is working to take away women’s reproductive rights

The Last Word

Lawrence: GOP condemning Rep. Santos don't fear him like they fear Trump

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines the House Ethics Committee report – endorsed by both Republicans and Democrats on the committee – “publicly condemn[ing] Representative Santos” and alleging he repeatedly used campaign funds unlawfully to pay off debt, buy luxury goods from Ferragamo and Hermès, receive Botox injections, withdraw hundreds of dollars from ATMs including $800 at a casino, and much more.Nov. 17, 2023

