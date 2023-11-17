Lawrence: GOP condemning Rep. Santos don't fear him like they fear Trump

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines the House Ethics Committee report – endorsed by both Republicans and Democrats on the committee – “publicly condemn[ing] Representative Santos” and alleging he repeatedly used campaign funds unlawfully to pay off debt, buy luxury goods from Ferragamo and Hermès, receive Botox injections, withdraw hundreds of dollars from ATMs including $800 at a casino, and much more.Nov. 17, 2023