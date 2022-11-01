IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move

    03:42

  • Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin

    09:04
  • UP NEXT

    Beto O’Rourke: Voting Gov. Abbott out will ‘change Texas for the better’

    04:52

  • Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments

    05:35

  • Secy. Hobbs: Trump supporting Lake so she can ‘disregard the will of voters’

    03:26

  • AZ Sen. Kelly: ‘Dangerous’ election conspiracies ‘keep me up at night’

    05:32

  • Rep. Porter: GOP plays the blame game, Democrats have solutions to rising costs

    06:16

  • Lawrence on what was actually 'painful to watch' in Fetterman-Oz debate

    12:06

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.

    04:57

  • Woodward: Trump and Kim Jong-un wrote to each other 'like teenagers'

    08:25

  • Lawrence: Bob Woodward proves Trump knew the Kim Jong-un letters are classified.

    04:16

  • Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

    09:31

  • Dems must be ‘vigilant’ against GOP attacks on democracy, Ted Kennedy biographer says

    09:56

  • Sen. Hassan: GOP challenger Bolduc ‘trying to hide how extreme’ he is

    04:31

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers prove they don't know why they asked for a special master

    08:13

  • Obama Photographer: 'I had the best job in the White House'

    06:55

  • Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security

    07:53

  • Sen. Whitehouse: GOP scheme to capture SCOTUS started with secret 1971 memo

    03:29

  • Shapiro: Mastriano 'unfit to serve' due to 'hateful rhetoric'

    07:19

The Last Word

Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin

09:04

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her.  Nov. 1, 2022

  • ‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move

    03:42

  • Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin

    09:04
  • UP NEXT

    Beto O’Rourke: Voting Gov. Abbott out will ‘change Texas for the better’

    04:52

  • Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments

    05:35

  • Secy. Hobbs: Trump supporting Lake so she can ‘disregard the will of voters’

    03:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All