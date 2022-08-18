IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden joins Obama and LBJ passing major health care legislation

  • FL court rules teenager not 'mature' enough to have abortion

    Lawrence: Giuliani's GA grand jury appearance should terrify Trump

    Biden is ‘delivering results’ on climate White House says

  • Tribe: Merrick Garland has a 'slam dunk case' against Trump

  • Lawrence: Trump’s NY Times quote is him admitting to a crime

  • Prosecutors ‘looking to indict’ Giuliani in GA election probe, says fmr. prosecutor

  • 'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing

  • Lawrence: DOJ moves to protect its witnesses against Trump

  • Trump 'lies' on declassification show 'desperation' fmr. Trump aides says

  • Beschloss: ‘We’re living in a world that’s upside down’

  • Attorney shoots down Trump’s ‘insane’ new document defense

  • Lawrence: Only way it gets worse for Trump is to be charged

  • Armed man attacks FBI building after Mar-a-Lago search

  • Barack Obama on Bill Russell: I learned so much from the way he lived his life

  • Rep. Demings: Rubio’s attacks on FBI raid ‘disgraceful’

  • Why Trump can’t declassify documents about nuclear weapons

  • Lawrence: ‘Merrick Garland has outsmarted Donald Trump at every turn’

  • Lawrence: ‘Trump knows what the FBI found’ in search of FL home

  • Mandela Barnes: ‘Our democracy is on the line’

The Last Word

Lawrence: Giuliani's GA grand jury appearance should terrify Trump

Rudy Giuliani testified for six hours to a grand jury in which he is a target of the investigation into potential election fraud in Georgia. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details why Trump “cannot be confident” that Giuliani did not give that grand jury some evidence that “moved them closer to the biggest possible target of their investigation, Donald Trump.”Aug. 18, 2022

