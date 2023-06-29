IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Giuliani reaches proffer agreement with Special Prosecutor

05:39

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest developments in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of Donald Trump's activities leading up to and on January 6th, including the news that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was voluntarily interviewed by the Special Counsel’s team under a proffer agreement.June 29, 2023

