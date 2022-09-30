Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee

Jan. 6th cmte. questions Ginni Thomas05:11
Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee04:37
Schiff: Ginni Thomas ‘did not assert privilege’ in meeting with Jan. 6 Cmte.04:20
‘Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona?’ legal expert asks08:05
New reporting on evidence linking Roger Stone to Jan. 6 rioters09:15
Riggleman on Ginni Thomas: Don’t want all 3 branches involved in coup attempt14:51
Denver Riggleman: The data shows the committee is in an incredibly strong position11:41
MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts08:03
Joe: GOP still not aggressively calling out what happened on Jan. 605:19
As Jan. 6 Committee moves to final stage, will there be a criminal referral?04:46
Recognizing components is key to fighting extremist violence: Anita Hill06:27
Next 1/6 hearing postponed due to storm02:18
Legal expert: Stone may join Bannon in club of pardoned Trump henchmen who commit more crimes07:51
Why the Oath Keepers trial defense could spell trouble for Trump07:18
Postponed Jan. 6 hearing meant to be a reset for committee07:38
Fmr. Rep. Riggleman on Roger Stone: 'Every time they open their mouth, they're lying'09:40
Jan. 6 committee likely to postpone hearing scheduled for tomorrow03:52
Julia Ainsley: Secret Service gave cellphones of 24 agents involved in Jan. 6 to Inspector General06:40
'The election will not be normal': Roger Stone documentary expected to be shown in Jan. 6 hearing02:18
Jan. 6 Committee member slams GOP for conspiracy theories10:15
- Now Playing
- UP NEXT
