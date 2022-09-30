IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee

The Last Word

Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee

04:37

In a meeting with the January 6 Committee, Virginia Thomas claimed she did not discuss the 2020 election with her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell questions her credibility.Sept. 30, 2022

    Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee

