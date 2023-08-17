IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’

The Last Word

Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Americans are living through history again - watching Donald Trump being indicted for the fourth time. It’s similar to the Americans who read headlines of investigations 50 years ago that led to Nixon’s resignation. O’Donnell also explains how the Georgia indictment is the “single most important story told” about Trump’s criminal enterprise to steal the 2020 election.Aug. 17, 2023

    Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’

