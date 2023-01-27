IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mom, mechanic, & Democrat 'thrilled' with new roles in the U.S House

    03:37

  • Exclusive: Rep. Adam Schiff explains why he is running for U.S. Senate

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: George Santos is a ‘perfect monument’ to House GOP lies

    09:55
  • UP NEXT

    Biden on sending tanks to Ukraine: We want an end to this war

    06:54

  • Sen. Tester: 'Over my dead body' will Republicans pass 30% sales tax bill

    08:57

  • Lawrence on why Andrea Joy Campbell is a ‘miracle’

    11:33

  • Sen. Cortez Masto: Democrats are key to stopping ‘extremist’ abortion bans

    05:08

  • Lawrence on McCarthy: No speaker has ever reached so low for so little

    07:30

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy is abusing his power ‘to exact political vengeance’

    07:49

  • Exclusive: Rep. Ruben Gallego on why he’s challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    04:17

  • 'Shocked & disappointed': Ron DeSantis blocks African American studies course

    04:56

  • Sen. Smith: Overturning Roe v. Wade was just ‘the beginning’ for GOP

    04:53

  • Velshi: Trump's diminished status in GOP could make him a greater threat to democracy

    07:45

  • Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?

    09:11

  • Joyce Chisale: Students of Malawi ‘still moving’ to reach their dreams

    08:21

  • Tribe: What matters is SCOTUS abortion decision, not the leak

    03:30

  • Lawrence: Insurrectionists are in charge of the House of Representatives

    13:26

  • K.I.N.D. students say ‘zikomo!’

    03:26

  • Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House

    05:28

  • George Santos’s multiple aliases ‘fit with mystery surrounding his background’

    02:39

The Last Word

Lawrence: George Santos is a ‘perfect monument’ to House GOP lies

09:55

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how George Santos’s newest lie that his response to the press will be “comprehensive,” along with his failure to answer questions about his possible campaign finance crimes, shows how “House Republicans are fully accepting of lies told to them that they know are lies.”Jan. 27, 2023

  • Mom, mechanic, & Democrat 'thrilled' with new roles in the U.S House

    03:37

  • Exclusive: Rep. Adam Schiff explains why he is running for U.S. Senate

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: George Santos is a ‘perfect monument’ to House GOP lies

    09:55
  • UP NEXT

    Biden on sending tanks to Ukraine: We want an end to this war

    06:54

  • Sen. Tester: 'Over my dead body' will Republicans pass 30% sales tax bill

    08:57

  • Lawrence on why Andrea Joy Campbell is a ‘miracle’

    11:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All