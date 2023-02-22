IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ben Rhodes: Putin thought he would get to Kyiv before Biden

    03:22

  • Weissmann: Fulton County D.A. will stick to her gameplan after foreperson speaks out

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: GA grand juror gives most revealing Trump investigation interview ever

    10:14
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan AG: New gun control bills a near certainty after Michigan State shooting

    04:34

  • Remnick: Biden’s historic Ukraine trip ‘deflating’ for Putin

    08:18

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch think Fox viewers are stupid

    06:08

  • Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is delivering aid to Ukraine ‘safely, securely, and quickly’

    04:39

  • NBC News Studios series tracks formerly incarcerated man's 23-year quest for freedom

    05:24

  • Ayman: Docs show Fox hosts didn’t believe election lies

    07:02

  • Lawrence: Fox hosts’ texts reveal they didn’t believe Trump’s election lies

    05:37

  • Sarin: GOP Tax Plan would 'double taxes' for most Americans

    02:44

  • Fmr. GA D.A.: ‘We are looking at multiple indictments’ in GA Trump election probe

    07:29

  • NYT: Missing $365K latest discrepancy found in ‘mysterious’ Santos campaign filings

    03:21

  • Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows could shed light on Trump's state of mind for DOJ

    04:46

  • Lawrence: Mike Pence will be forced to testify

    08:49

  • Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

    06:29

  • Why overclassification of government secrets can be ‘dangerous’

    03:16

  • Lawrence: Trump special counsel suspects criminal conduct by Trump's lawyer

    08:24

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Writing 'Caste' was an act of hope for a stronger nation

    07:05

  • Judge orders partial release of GA grand jury's Trump report

    06:00

The Last Word

Lawrence: GA grand juror gives most revealing Trump investigation interview ever

10:14

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the stunning new interview that NBC News’ Blayne Alexander conducted with the foreperson of the Fulton County grand jury that investigated Donald Trump and his allies for potential interference in the 2020 presidential election, including her explanation for why the grand jury did not subpoena the former president.Feb. 22, 2023

  • Ben Rhodes: Putin thought he would get to Kyiv before Biden

    03:22

  • Weissmann: Fulton County D.A. will stick to her gameplan after foreperson speaks out

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: GA grand juror gives most revealing Trump investigation interview ever

    10:14
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan AG: New gun control bills a near certainty after Michigan State shooting

    04:34

  • Remnick: Biden’s historic Ukraine trip ‘deflating’ for Putin

    08:18

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch think Fox viewers are stupid

    06:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All