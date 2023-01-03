Lawrence: For the first time, a Black woman will oversee the House if GOP cannot elect a Speaker

The Clerk of the House, Cheryl Johnson, will be the presiding officer of the House of Representatives when the 118th Congress convenes. If Republicans cannot elect a speaker, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains that Cheryl Johnson could have that job for a few hours or even a few days.Jan. 3, 2023