Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details the emotional testimony from survivors and families of victims of mass shootings during a House hearing on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, including the one disturbingly graphic word used to describe the injuries the children suffered due to an AR-15 assault rifle. He adds that testimony did not seem to move any Republicans to act on gun reform because to Republicans, “guns are more important than children.”June 9, 2022