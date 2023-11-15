IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case

The Last Word

Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case

07:05

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new comments from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis about her strategy in bringing RICO prosecutions and how she can use plea deals from co-defendants to ensure “everyone that is involved in the criminal enterprise is held responsible.”Nov. 15, 2023

