The Last Word

Lawrence explains strongest sign yet the Feds are investigating Trump

07:54

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the Justice Dept. is refusing a request from House Oversight Democrats for an inventory of Trump materials and why that is likely an indication that Attorney Gen. Garland has authorized a federal investigation of Trump and the Trump White House.April 14, 2022

