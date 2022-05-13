IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence explains just how ‘monumentally historic’ the McCarthy subpoena really is

The Last Word

Lawrence explains just how ‘monumentally historic’ the McCarthy subpoena really is

10:16

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell adds this perspective to the January 6th Committee subpoenas of Republican members of the House: in the 1990s, Mitch McConnell enforced a Senate subpoena against a Republican senator and then forced the senator to resign, which he would never do today.May 13, 2022

