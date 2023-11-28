IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: Donald Trump needs the people making death threats to judges

    07:20
The Last Word

Lawrence: Donald Trump needs the people making death threats to judges

07:20

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest developments in the ongoing cases against Donald Trump, including a new filing from Special Counsel Jack Smith that contains details of the threats that Donald Trump’s “most devoted supporters” make every day to the judge overseeing the New York civil fraud trial.Nov. 28, 2023

