Lawrence: Donald Trump is facing a judge who's not playing games

Pussy Riot founder on cracks to Putin’s support01:42
Laurence Tribe predicts whether Atty. General Merrick Garland will indict Trump07:31
- Now Playing
Lawrence: Donald Trump is facing a judge who's not playing games10:22
- UP NEXT
‘Our institutions can’t save us’ from threats to democracy07:03
Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’07:00
Weissmann: This is the 'world's worst set of facts' for Trump03:00
Massachusetts AG Candidate blasts Gov. DeSantis’s ‘political stunt’02:19
Lawrence: Trump has poisoned the federal judiciary09:00
'Outrageous and stupid': Legal experts excoriate Trump judge's new ruling08:00
'They know what they're fighting for': Ukraine dominates Putin's army07:46
Sen. Whitehouse blasts ring-wing 'scheme' to control Supreme Court03:42
Lawrence: Another one of Trump's lawyers is in very serious trouble07:54
Investigating Trump: Senate probing fmr. Fed's claim of politicized DOJ10:08
U.S. Amb. to UN: 'Surreal' to see Ukraine confront Russia as war began05:25
Support for Putin's war wavers on Russian State TV04:26
Lawrence: Trump lawyers respond to DOJ with stunningly childish argument08:51
Chief Justice confused by questioning SCOTUS's legitimacy after Roe decision05:45
Indicted Bannon can’t be pardoned by Trump this time07:40
Lawrence: DOJ tells Trump-picked judge she's risking national security12:31
‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns04:47
Pussy Riot founder on cracks to Putin’s support01:42
Laurence Tribe predicts whether Atty. General Merrick Garland will indict Trump07:31
- Now Playing
Lawrence: Donald Trump is facing a judge who's not playing games10:22
- UP NEXT
‘Our institutions can’t save us’ from threats to democracy07:03
Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’07:00
Weissmann: This is the 'world's worst set of facts' for Trump03:00
Play All