IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tribe: Trump lawyers’ GA filing ‘obviously designed to delay’

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Don’t worry about violent Trump mob invading Manhattan

    11:26
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Dems on repealing GOP anti-union law

    03:58

  • Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’

    06:57

  • The right-wing group putting a ‘huge footprint’ on Capitol Hill

    04:24

  • UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says

    07:37

  • Lawrence: Trump will attack and savage Manhattan DA Bragg if charged

    10:56

  • Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

    04:34

  • Lawrence: GA grand juror says evidence against Trump will be 'massive' once public

    13:37

  • ‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

    06:22

  • Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

    12:05

  • Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28

  • LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41

  • Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

    03:40

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

    07:23

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false election claims

    02:25

  • Dem Rep. Boyle: McCarthy and House GOP’s ‘priority is protecting the rich’

    03:55

  • Lawrence: If Trump is going to be criminally charged, it will be this year

    11:44

The Last Word

Lawrence: Don’t worry about violent Trump mob invading Manhattan

11:26

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new the developments in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into the hush-money payment paid to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford on behalf of former President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, and explains why you don’t need to worry about Republicans’ attempts to undermine Bragg’s investigation.March 21, 2023

  • Tribe: Trump lawyers’ GA filing ‘obviously designed to delay’

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Don’t worry about violent Trump mob invading Manhattan

    11:26
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Dems on repealing GOP anti-union law

    03:58

  • Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’

    06:57

  • The right-wing group putting a ‘huge footprint’ on Capitol Hill

    04:24

  • UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says

    07:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All