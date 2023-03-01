IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joanna McClinton makes history as first female Pennsylvania House Speaker

    03:54

  • Harvard Professor calls for expanding House of Representatives

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Dominion suit has proven that Fox sells lies

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

    02:11

  • Exclusive: Rep. Elissa Slotkin explains why she's running for U.S. Senate

    06:13

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch's 'temple of lies' at Fox exposed by Dominion lawsuit

    11:28

  • Kurt Andersen: Giuliani has gone ‘further and further into disgrace’

    06:45

  • Rep. Barbara Lee launches Senate bid to succeed retiring Dianne Feinstein

    04:18

  • Lawrence: Biden's handling of Putin's war comparable to FDR in World War II

    05:57

  • Pussy Riot founder: My ‘instrument of war’ against Putin is my art

    06:09

  • Lawrence: Democracy will be at stake again in the next election

    07:27

  • Exclusive: Sen. Jon Tester announces 2024 re-election bid

    05:16

  • Ben Rhodes: Putin thought he would get to Kyiv before Biden

    03:22

  • Weissmann: Fulton County D.A. will stick to her gameplan after foreperson speaks out

    02:32

  • Lawrence: GA grand juror gives most revealing Trump investigation interview ever

    10:14

  • Michigan AG: New gun control bills a near certainty after Michigan State shooting

    04:34

  • Remnick: Biden’s historic Ukraine trip ‘deflating’ for Putin

    08:18

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch think Fox viewers are stupid

    06:08

  • Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is delivering aid to Ukraine ‘safely, securely, and quickly’

    04:39

  • NBC News Studios series tracks formerly incarcerated man's 23-year quest for freedom

    05:24

The Last Word

Lawrence: Dominion suit has proven that Fox sells lies

09:03

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest filing in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox where Chairman Rupert Murdoch admits that his network’s hosts “endorsed” lies, and explains why Tucker Carlson and other Fox hosts live in fear of their audience finding out about those lies.March 1, 2023

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Joanna McClinton makes history as first female Pennsylvania House Speaker

    03:54

  • Harvard Professor calls for expanding House of Representatives

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Dominion suit has proven that Fox sells lies

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

    02:11

  • Exclusive: Rep. Elissa Slotkin explains why she's running for U.S. Senate

    06:13

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch's 'temple of lies' at Fox exposed by Dominion lawsuit

    11:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All