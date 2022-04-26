Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic09:11
- Now Playing
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history07:41
- UP NEXT
Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'03:39
Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon03:04
Dem calls for policy change after fatal policing shooting of Patrick Lyoya03:32
Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump05:23
Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 607:28
Putin will ‘take the blame’ when Ukraine war fails, Russia expert says05:13
Lawrence asks, ‘Is a vote for Republicans a vote to destroy democracy?’10:36
Stuart Stevens: ‘Autocracy wins when we can’t imagine democracy losing’01:52
'Exhausted and tired': Michigan Democrat blasts GOP challenger's amoral attack03:12
'My patriotism has a backbone': Combating GOP's politics of division04:04
'They want to learn': Teacher in Kyiv keeps classes going as war rages03:30
Obamacare critic Sen. Grassley finally admits it's here to stay04:12
‘Trump as a federal judge’: CDC mask rule nixed by Trump-picked judge02:39
Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says08:02
Lviv attack ‘changed the dynamics of this war’02:12
‘You’re going to lose!’: Missouri Dem calls out Republican's anti-trans bill08:51
Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy03:40
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals why he feels like Bill Murray07:09
'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic09:11
- Now Playing
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history07:41
- UP NEXT
Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'03:39
Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon03:04
Dem calls for policy change after fatal policing shooting of Patrick Lyoya03:32
Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump05:23
Play All