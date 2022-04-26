IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic

    09:11
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'

    03:39

  • Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon

    03:04

  • Dem calls for policy change after fatal policing shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    03:32

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump

    05:23

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 6

    07:28

  • Putin will ‘take the blame’ when Ukraine war fails, Russia expert says

    05:13

  • Lawrence asks, ‘Is a vote for Republicans a vote to destroy democracy?’

    10:36

  • Stuart Stevens: ‘Autocracy wins when we can’t imagine democracy losing’

    01:52

  • 'Exhausted and tired': Michigan Democrat blasts GOP challenger's amoral attack

    03:12

  • 'My patriotism has a backbone': Combating GOP's politics of division

    04:04

  • 'They want to learn': Teacher in Kyiv keeps classes going as war rages

    03:30

  • Obamacare critic Sen. Grassley finally admits it's here to stay

    04:12

  • ‘Trump as a federal judge’: CDC mask rule nixed by Trump-picked judge

    02:39

  • Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says

    08:02

  • Lviv attack ‘changed the dynamics of this war’

    02:12

  • ‘You’re going to lose!’: Missouri Dem calls out Republican's anti-trans bill

    08:51

  • Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy

    03:40

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals why he feels like Bill Murray

    07:09

The Last Word

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

07:41

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022

  • 'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic

    09:11
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'

    03:39

  • Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon

    03:04

  • Dem calls for policy change after fatal policing shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    03:32

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All