    Lawrence: Clarence Thomas wanted to be a priest. Then he wanted to be rich. Now he's pals with billionaires.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas wanted to be a priest. Then he wanted to be rich. Now he's pals with billionaires.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details a New York Times report about Justice Clarence Thomas’s past “plans to be rich” before he joined a super elite club that, according to the Times, gave him “proximity to a lifestyle of unimaginable material privilege.”July 11, 2023

    Lawrence: Clarence Thomas wanted to be a priest. Then he wanted to be rich. Now he's pals with billionaires.

