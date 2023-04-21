Lawrence: Clarence Thomas should follow Abe Fortas’ example and resign from the Supreme Court

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell provides insight into the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas, who resigned from the bench in May 1969 for reasons not nearly as legally incriminating as Clarence Thomas' failure to disclose a $133,363 real estate sale with GOP billionaire mega donor Harlan Crow.April 21, 2023