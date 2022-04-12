IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas is a politician

09:26

After Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas posed for a photo with the Donald Trump-endorsed Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is making it very clear to voters whose side he is on.April 12, 2022

