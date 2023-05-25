IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Chief Justice Roberts reveals his shockingly shallow 'hardest decision'

11:21

During a speech at the American Law Institute, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said the hardest decision he's had to make during his 18-year tenure on the bench was “to erect fences and barricades around the Supreme Court.” MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell reacts to the Chief Justice's answer.May 25, 2023

