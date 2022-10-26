IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Bob Woodward proves Trump knew the Kim Jong-Un letters are classified.

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

    09:31

  • Dems must be ‘vigilant’ against GOP attacks on democracy, Ted Kennedy biographer says

    09:56

  • Sen. Hassan: GOP challenger Bolduc ‘trying to hide how extreme’ he is

    04:31

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers prove they don't know why they asked for a special master

    08:13

  • Obama Photographer: 'I had the best job in the White House'

    06:55

  • Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security

    07:53

  • Sen. Whitehouse: GOP scheme to capture SCOTUS started with secret 1971 memo

    03:29

  • Shapiro: Mastriano 'unfit to serve' due to 'hateful rhetoric'

    07:19

  • How the economy could really affect the midterm elections

    05:15

  • Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate

    03:00

  • Wendy Davis: The only way to reclaim abortion rights is voting

    08:14

  • Evan McMullin: GOP Sen. Lee embodies politics of ‘extremism’

    05:42

  • Biden’s student loan relief plan is now live. Here’s how it works.

    05:14

  • Katyal: Trump getting ‘handed loss after loss in the courts’

    04:31

  • 'I want to punch him out': Pelosi on Trump saying he'd come to Capitol on Jan. 6

    05:53

  • Tribe: Trump didn’t have a good day, but the rule of law did

    04:30

  • Lawrence on Trump’s angry reaction to Supreme Court decision

    07:33

  • Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is a ‘dangerous’ election denier

    03:02

  • Sen. Hassan: Bolduc trying to 'mislead' voters over 'election denials’

    04:40

The Last Word

Lawrence: Bob Woodward proves Trump knew the Kim Jong-Un letters are classified.

04:16

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains Donald Trump’s attitude about classified documents while he was still in the White House through Trump’s conversations with Bob Woodward about the Kim Jong-Un “top secret” letters.Oct. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Bob Woodward proves Trump knew the Kim Jong-Un letters are classified.

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

    09:31

  • Dems must be ‘vigilant’ against GOP attacks on democracy, Ted Kennedy biographer says

    09:56

  • Sen. Hassan: GOP challenger Bolduc ‘trying to hide how extreme’ he is

    04:31

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers prove they don't know why they asked for a special master

    08:13

  • Obama Photographer: 'I had the best job in the White House'

    06:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All