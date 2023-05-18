IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Bill Barr refuses to say Trump & Giuliani wouldn’t sell pardons

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new comments from former Attorney General William Barr about the civil lawsuit filed against Rudy Giuliani, which alleges that he and former President Donald Trump conspired to sell pardons for $2 million dollars and split the profits.May 18, 2023

