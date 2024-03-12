Lawrence: Biden using best State of the Union lines to roast Trump on campaign trail

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details how President Biden is building off his address momentum in swing states, campaigning for a fair tax code, attacking Donald Trump for saying he’d cut Social Security and Medicare, which Trump’s campaign knows was a “stupid thing to say,” and slamming Trump’s praise for dictators, from Orban to Putin to even Hitler.March 12, 2024