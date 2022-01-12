Lawrence: Biden's putting the pressure of history on Manchin and Sinema
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and Rachel Maddow discuss Pres. Biden’s speech on voting rights in Georgia and a breaking report from POLITICO that Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema met with senators late Tuesday to discuss Senate rules changes.Jan. 12, 2022
