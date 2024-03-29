IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Biden’s 3 president fundraiser shows party unity Trump doesn’t have
March 29, 202407:58

    07:58
The Last Word

Lawrence: Biden’s 3 president fundraiser shows party unity Trump doesn’t have

07:58

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the Democratic Party has a “unique ability” to bring together three Democratic presidents to raise a record $25 million in a single American political event. Lawrence analyzes the importance of the Biden-Harris campaign’s fundraising advantage over Donald Trump.March 29, 2024

    07:58
