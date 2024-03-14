IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Biden is making sure battleground voters know what they will lose if Trump wins
March 14, 202407:28
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Biden is making sure battleground voters know what they will lose if Trump wins

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    Young voters backed Biden in 2020. Now some are running for office.

    06:53

  • Dem. Party Chair: Wisconsin is 2024 election’s ‘tipping point’

    04:48

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court continues to prop up decisions with false facts

    04:48

  • Rep. Scott Perry is on ‘Mount Rushmore of extremists,’ says Dem challenger

    04:06

  • Lawrence: It was a bad day for House GOP Trump fanatics and their star witness

    11:00

  • Leader Jeffries: Biden leaning into ‘tax fairness’ vs. GOP ‘tax scam’

    06:12

  • Sen. Bob Casey: Democrats want to end 'greedflation' by big corporations

    02:58

  • Lawrence: Biden using best State of the Union lines to roast Trump on campaign trail

    09:43

  • Swing state voter: Rather have Biden with 81 years than Trump with 91 counts

    08:25

  • 'Life-changing!': Educator on Biden plan forgiving student loans

    06:58

  • Rep. Colin Allred blasts opponent Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘Texas can do so much better’

    03:58

  • Lawrence: Second most important thing for democracy and Democrats is winning the Senate

    14:46

  • ‘This is my granddaughter’: Dem Rep. shares emotional story of family using IVF

    07:35

  • Lawrence: History will remember SCOTUS calling Trump an 'oathbreaking insurrectionist'

    10:55

  • Kristof: U.S. can do more to help ‘most vulnerable’ in Gaza

    03:00

  • Big day for Trump’s criminal trials in Georgia & Florida

    05:38

  • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Threat of Trump undoing American democracy ‘very real’

    10:55

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Justice Thomas has ‘direct conflict of interest’ in Trump immunity case

    05:22

  • Sen. Murphy: GOP ‘allergic’ to solving problems at the border

    06:32

The Last Word

Lawrence: Biden is making sure battleground voters know what they will lose if Trump wins

07:28

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains what voters in battleground states “will lose if Donald Trump wins” the presidential election, which is the most important story this year because what happens in any other story, from Ukraine to Israel, after November 5 “depends on who wins the election.”March 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Biden is making sure battleground voters know what they will lose if Trump wins

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    Young voters backed Biden in 2020. Now some are running for office.

    06:53

  • Dem. Party Chair: Wisconsin is 2024 election’s ‘tipping point’

    04:48

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court continues to prop up decisions with false facts

    04:48

  • Rep. Scott Perry is on ‘Mount Rushmore of extremists,’ says Dem challenger

    04:06

  • Lawrence: It was a bad day for House GOP Trump fanatics and their star witness

    11:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All