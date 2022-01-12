IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: Biden and Schumer giving senators 'nowhere to hide' on voting rights

05:38

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses the key messages from Pres. Biden’s speech on voting rights in Atlanta, and the pressure both the President and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are putting on senators. “Every senator … will have to declare where they stand,” Pres. Biden said, “not just for the moment but for the ages.”Jan. 12, 2022

