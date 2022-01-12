Lawrence: Biden and Schumer giving senators 'nowhere to hide' on voting rights
05:38
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses the key messages from Pres. Biden’s speech on voting rights in Atlanta, and the pressure both the President and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are putting on senators. “Every senator … will have to declare where they stand,” Pres. Biden said, “not just for the moment but for the ages.”Jan. 12, 2022
