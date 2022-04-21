Putin will ‘take the blame’ when Ukraine war fails, Russia expert says05:13
- Now Playing
Lawrence asks, ‘Is a vote for Republicans a vote to destroy democracy?’10:36
- UP NEXT
Stuart Stevens: ‘Autocracy wins when we can’t imagine democracy losing’01:52
'Exhausted and tired': Michigan Democrat blasts GOP challenger's amoral attack03:12
'My patriotism has a backbone': Combating GOP's politics of division04:04
'They want to learn': Teacher in Kyiv keeps classes going as war rages03:30
Obamacare critic Sen. Grassley finally admits it's here to stay04:12
‘Trump as a federal judge’: CDC mask rule nixed by Trump-picked judge02:39
Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says08:02
Lviv attack ‘changed the dynamics of this war’02:12
‘You’re going to lose!’: Missouri Dem calls out Republican's anti-trans bill08:51
Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy03:40
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals why he feels like Bill Murray07:09
Valerie Biden Owens: ‘I had a PhD in Joe Biden’10:17
Lawrence: Trump still can't bring himself to say Putin is evil09:35
The role of shame in an era of political shamelessness08:25
Lawrence explains strongest sign yet the Feds are investigating Trump07:54
Lawrence and Rachel discuss who may be the source in a NYT report02:39
What war crimes investigators are searching for in Ukraine02:55
‘It’s plainly true’ acts of genocide committed in Ukraine, autocracy expert says03:57
Putin will ‘take the blame’ when Ukraine war fails, Russia expert says05:13
- Now Playing
Lawrence asks, ‘Is a vote for Republicans a vote to destroy democracy?’10:36
- UP NEXT
Stuart Stevens: ‘Autocracy wins when we can’t imagine democracy losing’01:52
'Exhausted and tired': Michigan Democrat blasts GOP challenger's amoral attack03:12
'My patriotism has a backbone': Combating GOP's politics of division04:04
'They want to learn': Teacher in Kyiv keeps classes going as war rages03:30
Play All