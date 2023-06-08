IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence asks ex-Trump lawyer why a classified doc was in Trump's desk

11:59

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Timothy Parlatore, a former attorney for Donald Trump who was part of a team handing the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation. During the interview, O’Donnell asked Parlatore why the FBI found a classified document in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago desk.June 8, 2023

