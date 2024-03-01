IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: As long as Biden is president, Trump says don’t secure the southern border
March 1, 2024

    Lawrence: As long as Biden is president, Trump says don’t secure the southern border

The Last Word

Lawrence: As long as Biden is president, Trump says don’t secure the southern border

06:33

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Donald Trump is doing everything he can to make the southern border less secure by killing the bipartisan border security bill – a bill that the U.S. border patrol union endorsed, and President Biden wants to sign into law.March 1, 2024

    Lawrence: As long as Biden is president, Trump says don’t secure the southern border

