    Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51
The Last Word

Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

07:51

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new ruling from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that simultaneously shuts down the review process of the government documents that were seized from his Florida residence and issues a stunning rebuke of the Trump-appointed district judge who ordered it.Dec. 2, 2022

    Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51
