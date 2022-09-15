Lawrence: Another one of Trump's lawyers is in very serious trouble

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains the legal trouble that Donald Trump’s lawyer could face after newly unredacted portions of the search warrant affidavit revealed FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 did not tell the truth about where classified documents were held at Mar-a-Lago and we also learned the FBI subpoenaed six months of surveillance video from Trump’s Florida home.Sept. 15, 2022