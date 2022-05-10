IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: America is living under the obliviousness of the Supreme Court

10:13

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says Americans are “becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don't like.” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell breaks down fmr. Defense Secy. Mark Esper’s “banana republic” comments and explains how they show the United States is a “Trump republic.”May 10, 2022

