IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

    12:10
  • UP NEXT

    Ryan slams Vance for ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy comment

    03:19

  • Beto O’Rourke: TX abortion laws are about ‘power and control over women’

    04:12

  • Lawrence: If you voted Republican, you voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:48

  • Sen. Whitehouse: We have a ‘rotten ethics mess’ at Supreme Court

    05:51

  • Rep. Katie Porter: Potential Roe ruling is ‘terrible’ for America

    03:24

  • ‘Deeply upsetting and shocking’: Wendy Davis on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:23

  • ‘Cruel and harmful’: Cecile Richards on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

    07:10

  • Lawrence: We are witnessing the loss of a constitutional right

    06:51

  • Emotional Pentagon spokesman excoriates Putin's 'depravity'

    05:14

  • State Democrats going on offense to fight GOP's politics of division

    05:43

  • 'Do not be afraid': Alabama Democrat fights GOP's anti-LGBTQ bill

    04:40

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: 'Putin has lost his war in Ukraine'

    03:55

  • New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine

    04:38

  • Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought

    05:57

  • Madeleine Albright's daughters eulogize their mother at National Cathedral

    02:52

  • Rep. Katie Porter: My job is to 'hold power to account'

    05:57

  • How Jon Tester is trying to lower your grocery bill while helping farmers

    05:22

  • Raskin: Tapes show McCarthy 'radically changed' tune on Jan. 6

    06:14

  • 'Republicans in riot': New McCarthy tapes show GOP in crisis after Jan 6.

    05:55

The Last Word

Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

12:10

With the Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell takes a look at the reasoning behind Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion and explains how it is the result of minority rule in America.May 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

    12:10
  • UP NEXT

    Ryan slams Vance for ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy comment

    03:19

  • Beto O’Rourke: TX abortion laws are about ‘power and control over women’

    04:12

  • Lawrence: If you voted Republican, you voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:48

  • Sen. Whitehouse: We have a ‘rotten ethics mess’ at Supreme Court

    05:51

  • Rep. Katie Porter: Potential Roe ruling is ‘terrible’ for America

    03:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All