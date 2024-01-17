IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Alina Habba is the ‘worst Trump lawyer to appear in court so far’

06:05

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details how Donald Trump heard his lawyer tell the judge during the second defamation trial of E. Jean Carroll in which a jury is tasked only with determining how much more money Trump must pay Carroll for defaming her, "I don't know how to try this case, your Honor."Jan. 17, 2024

