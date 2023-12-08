IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: ‘A great teacher inspires’

09:23

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell meets Tafala Malunga, a teacher in Malawi who is inspiring students to achieve their dreams. Tafala’s students are now sitting at desks to learn for the first time in their lives thanks to your generous contributions to the KIND Fund. Learn more at lastworddesks.msnbc.comDec. 8, 2023

