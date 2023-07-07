Lawrence: 3 women bear the burden of being in the minority of the Supreme Court

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell describes the burden facing Supreme Court Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor as they serve on a Court controlled by the “shoddy, inferior scholarship” of the Republican-appointed majority. O’Donnell shares a portion of Justice Jackson’s dissent to the Court’s affirmative action ruling read by Emmy award-winning actress Alfre Woodard for an exclusive MSNBC podcast.July 7, 2023