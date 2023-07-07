IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: 3 women bear the burden of being in the minority of the Supreme Court

04:42

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell describes the burden facing Supreme Court Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor as they serve on a Court controlled by the “shoddy, inferior scholarship” of the Republican-appointed majority. O’Donnell shares a portion of Justice Jackson’s dissent to the Court’s affirmative action ruling read by Emmy award-winning actress Alfre Woodard for an exclusive MSNBC podcast.July 7, 2023

