Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death
05:20
Share this -
copied
In a New York Times op-ed, Professor Michele Bratcher Goodwin writes about her own abortion at 12-years-old when her father impregnated her. She joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her article and the impact anti-abortion laws have on girls who become pregnant through rape and incest.Dec. 4, 2021
‘I am thankful’ for scholarship
04:00
Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death
05:20
David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’
07:28
NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’
06:07
K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘I was worried’ before scholarship
02:51
Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’