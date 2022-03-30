Laurence Tribe: What Clarence Thomas did was illegal
06:37
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe about the mounting pressure that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing after text messages his wife sent in the lead-up to the January 6th Capitol riot were made public.March 30, 2022
