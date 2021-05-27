Laurence Tribe: Trump acting like a dictator with ‘absolute immunity’ defense

Laurence Tribe: Trump acting like a dictator with ‘absolute immunity’ defense06:55
Donald Trump’s lawyers argue the former president has “absolute immunity” from legal charges related to the Capitol invasion, which defense Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe calls “a remarkable claim.” Prof. Tribe says Donald Trump answers to the American public, and that “one of the ways you answer to the people is by being held accountable for the damages that you do when you aim an angry mob at members of Congress.”