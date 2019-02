Laurence Tribe sues Trump over border wall 07:37 copied!

A new lawsuit filed on behalf of the county of El Paso, Texas argues that Trump's national emergency declaration to build a wall is unconstitutional with the most high-powered legal team that has joined this fight. Co-counsel Laurence Tribe says he's never had an opponent quite as helpful as Trump, whose public statements undermine his case for a national emergency. Lawrence also discusses with co-counsel Stuart Gerson.

