IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen

    08:50

  • Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: Justice Thomas’s relationship with GOP donor is ‘un-American’

    04:23

  • Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry

    06:38

  • Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction

    02:36

  • Colin Allred on running against Ted Cruz: He only cares about himself

    05:43

  • Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?

    13:26

  • Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.

    10:29

  • Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis

    07:21

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices’ behavior is starting to ‘alarm’ other judges

    04:32

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court 'is in crisis' over lack of ethics rules

    12:42

  • Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election

    06:47

  • GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

    04:29

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump’s lawyer ‘did not accomplish his goal’ in civil rape case

    08:53

  • Banned MT Dem Zooey Zephyr: Silencing me is 'using decorum as a tool of oppression'

    06:36

  • ‘A new generation is rising up’: Young Dems stand up to GOP extremism

    11:00

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump faces ‘tough odds’ in civil rape trial

    06:24

  • White House: McCarthy’s debt limit hostage-taking could have ‘extreme’ consequences

    05:23

The Last Word

Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘

06:17

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe who explains what the president’s constitutional duties are despite the demands from House Republicans on the debt ceiling.May 9, 2023

  • Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen

    08:50

  • Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: Justice Thomas’s relationship with GOP donor is ‘un-American’

    04:23

  • Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry

    06:38

  • Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction

    02:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All