The Last Word

Laurence Tribe predicts whether Atty. General Merrick Garland will indict Trump

07:31

Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why it’s “impossible to not indict Donald Trump” for withholding top secret government information.Sept. 21, 2022

