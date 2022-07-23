IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

    Joy Reid: Pence hasn’t fully rejected Trump after violent coup attempt, personal threat of gallows

  • George Conway calls B.S. on Cipollone executive privilege claim

  • Officer Dunn: Anybody linked with failures of Jan. 6 must be held accountable including Trump

  • Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss

  • Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings

  • Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 6 

  • Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case

  • He’s toast: Bannon faces mandatory jail, heat on Trump over aide’s conviction

  • Scared: See top Republican run from mob he cheered

  • What’s next for Jan. 6th hearings?

  • George Conway calls out Donald Trump’s ‘depravity’

  • Fmr. Pence aide reacts to Secret Service audio during evacuation

  • Jeremy Bash: While 'lives hung in the balance,' Trump 'did nothing but sit in the dining room'

  • Sen. Klobuchar: I ‘was on the phone with police’ while Trump watched the attack ‘like a spectator’

  • Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor

  • Michael Beschloss: 'This was a massive blueprint that didn't just happen by accident.'

  • Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?

The Last Word

Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’S Lawrence O’Donnell to explain why “nothing could be more dangerous to the country” than to not hold Donald Trump accountable for his role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol.July 23, 2022

