The Last Word

Laurence Tribe: Donald Trump should be indicted

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe says there’s evidence Donald Trump is “guilty of various forms of criminal conspiracy” and should be indicted. Tribe also believes the Supreme Court’s legitimacy is “clearly in question,” noting Justice Thomas faces ethics questions about his refusal to recuse from January 6 cases and Justice Alito’s leaked draft opinion, which Tribe says is poised to impose an “almost Neanderthal minority view on all of us.”May 11, 2022

